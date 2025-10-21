Teen charged, accused of crashing into & burglarizing North Versailles vape shop

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A 19-year-old is now facing charges for a North Versailles vape shop burglary in August that caused more than $100,000 in damages.

Online court records show Sean Stitt is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and more for the incident at Exotic Boulevard Smoke Shop and Vape Store.

Video Channel 11 previously obtained showed a man crashing into the front of the shop. The car then pulls out, and a man steps out before taking things inside.

Court documents state the store owner estimated the total loss from the damages and the merchandise stolen was over $108,000.

Police also used phone records to verify Stitt was in the location of the store at the time of the incident. The data also showed he was there the day before, when store owners say a man was asking about the business.

Court documents claim the stolen vehicle that investigators think Stitt used in the burglary was later found in McKeesport with evidence that someone had tried to set it on fire. Two latent fingerprints were recovered from the vehicle, but investigators have not said who the prints belong to.

Stitt was arrested in September while in a different stolen vehicle.

After being taken to the Allegheny County Jail, court documents say investigators found messages on his phone in which he was talking about the burglary. Some of the messages reportedly include pictures of items taken from the store, including jars of synthetic cannabinoids displayed in the store. Other photos showed the same jars inside a bedroom.

Per the court documents, investigators also obtained a search warrant for Stitt’s home, finding suspected marijuana, a large number of cigars, vapes and vape supplies from Exotic Boulevard Smoke Shop and Vape Store.

Investigators say a still image of a man from the store’s surveillance video is Stitt.

Court documents state Stitt spoke with investigators after his arrest, admitting to being in the stolen vehicles, but denied stealing them or committing the burglary.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group