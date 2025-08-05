Local

Vape shop burglarized in North Versailles

By WPXI.com News Staff
Vape Shop Burglary The Exotic Boulevard Smoke Shop and Vape Store on Walmart Drive in North Versailles was burglarized.
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A vape shop was burglarized in Allegheny County early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Exotic Boulevard Smoke Shop and Vape Store on Walmart Drive in North Versailles around 3 a.m.

The front glass door and windows of the shop were shattered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

