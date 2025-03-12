Teen charged in Clairton triple shooting

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A teenager is facing charges connected to a triple shooting in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Aaron Reddix, 15, of McKees Rocks, was charged on Wednesday.

Three teenagers were shot in Clairton in November on the 400 block of Park Avenue. They were all taken to hospitals in stable condition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 teens shot in Clairton Saturday night

Witness interviews and additional evidence led police to believe Reddix was connected to the shooting.

He faces aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property and gun charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group