3 teens shot in Clairton Saturday night

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Three teenagers were shot in Clairton on Saturday night.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatch official said police were called to the 400 block of Park Avenue at 10:54 p.m.

Allegheny County police say when first responders arrived, they found three teens shot. They were all taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

