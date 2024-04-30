Teen charged with allegedly shooting 16-year-old in McKeesport

A 17-year-old is facing a list of charges for allegedly shooting a juvenile in McKeesport last week.

Investigators say Daemon Artemus, of McKeesport, shot at a group of juveniles on April 23 in the 1200 block of Meadow Street, hitting a 16-year-old in the leg.

The victim told investigators he believed the shooting was over an ex-girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

Artemus is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and multiple gun violations.

