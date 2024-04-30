Local

Teen charged with allegedly shooting 16-year-old in McKeesport

By WPXI.com News Staff

Police lights

By WPXI.com News Staff

A 17-year-old is facing a list of charges for allegedly shooting a juvenile in McKeesport last week.

Investigators say Daemon Artemus, of McKeesport, shot at a group of juveniles on April 23 in the 1200 block of Meadow Street, hitting a 16-year-old in the leg.

The victim told investigators he believed the shooting was over an ex-girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint.

Artemus is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and multiple gun violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 4th police officer dies in Charlotte shooting; 4 officers left injured
  • 3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary
  • 2 charged with abuse of a corpse after body of Aliquippa woman found in abandoned building
  • VIDEO: Sharpsburg fire under investigation by Allegheny County Fire Marshal
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read