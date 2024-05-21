Overturned vehicle on Parkway East removed; road reopened to traffic

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The crash is clear and the road has reopened to traffic.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic is backed up on the Parkway East in the city due to an overturned vehicle.

It happened around 7:37 a.m. on Interstate 376 between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Grant Street exits.

DETOUR INFORMATION: All traffic coming off of the Ft Pitt Bridge should continue into the Golden Triangle- Take Blvd of the Allies to Grant St and back onto the Parkway East toward Monroeville. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/BSkb20h16f — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 21, 2024

First responders are on the scene. Motorists should expect delays, PennDOT said.

One person was taken to an area hospital.

