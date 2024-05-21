Local

Overturned vehicle on Parkway East removed; road reopened to traffic

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash Traffic is backed up on the Parkway East in the city due to an overturned vehicle. (PennDOT)

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The crash is clear and the road has reopened to traffic.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic is backed up on the Parkway East in the city due to an overturned vehicle.

It happened around 7:37 a.m. on Interstate 376 between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Grant Street exits.

First responders are on the scene. Motorists should expect delays, PennDOT said.

One person was taken to an area hospital.

Check back with us for updates.

