Teen charged with homicide in shooting death of man in Stowe Township

A second person has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Stowe Township.

Cy-Miar Amari Woods, 16, of McKees Rocks, is charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted burglary, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and gun charges.

Police say on Nov. 22, Woods fired a shot through the front door of a Stowe Township house, hitting and killing Michael Dean, 26.

According to Allegheny County police, detectives recovered video from a security camera at the house showing three suspects trying to force their way into Dean’s house.

One suspect was seen firing a single round through the front door before all three fled the scene in a car, police said.

Witness interviews and surveillance videos led police to determine Arrmon Hagans, 43, was the driver of the car and one of the suspects seen in the surveillance video outside of Dean’s house. Investigators found that Woods was the one who fired the gun, according to court documents.

Hagans was taken into custody in November. He is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

Woods was taken into custody and placed in the Allegheny County Jail. His bail was denied.

