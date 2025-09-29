Teenage girl shot in the leg in Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

Public safety officials say police were called to the 170 block of Penfort Street around 9:30 p.m. for a single-round ShotSpotter alert.

Police found a teenage girl outside who’d been shot in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials say an actor couldn’t be found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

