Teenager taken into custody after fight in Market Square; police found gun in his backpack

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was taken into custody after he got into a fight in Market Square.

On May 1, detectives identified a teenager who had been part of large groups of juveniles getting into sporadic fights recently, Pittsburgh police said.

The teenager was seen swinging at a girl at one point. Detectives tried to approach him and talk with him, but he ran away and discarded a backpack.

Police said the teenager was taken into custody a short distance away. The backpack was found to contain a revolver with an obliterated serial number.

The teenager was processed and juvenile probation took him into custody placement.

