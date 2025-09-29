Tenaris’ $85 million upgrade at Koppel mill boosts efficiency and environmental standards

An $85 million investment by Tenaris at its Koppel mill that first began making steel in 1906 will see the mill be more efficient and cleaner operating for the 21st century.

The new baghouse will filter exhaust fumes from the steelmaking process at the plant, taking out dust, particulates and carbon monoxide, separating it for storage and disposal, and then sending clean air out the stack. The bright green building, parallel to the long part of the complex that holds Tenaris’ electric arc furnace, replaces an older and larger structure that is at least 50 years old that has 10 stacks instead of the single new one.

The new investment “will help us to have a cleaner environment for our employees and the surrounding community,” said Guillermo Moreno, president of the U.S. division of Tenaris (NYSE: TS), the global leader in pipe and other products for the energy industry.

