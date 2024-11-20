Tens of thousands without electricity amid severe storms

PITTSBURGH — As severe thunderstorms pummel the Western Pennsylvania area, thousands of people have lost electricity.

As of 5:15 p.m., Duquesne Light Company was reporting 21,284 power outages.

17,273 power outages were in Allegheny County.

4,048 were in Beaver County.

Butler County was only reporting 3 power outages.

The following communities have the highest number of power outages in Allegheny and Beaver Counties:

Aliquippa - 574

Baden - 1,336

Clinton - 1,509

Coraopolis 279

Freedom - 504

Gibsonia - 4,101

Hookstown - 230

Imperial - 662

McKees Rocks - 810

Pittsburgh - 7,024

Sewickley 1,710

Verona 1,164

As of 5:15 p.m., West Penn Power was reporting power outages in the hundreds. By county, their outages were:

Allegheny - 26

Beaver - 126

Butler - 327

Lawrence - 209

Mercer - 103

Washington 2,864

Westmoreland - 611

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

Click here to report an outage to West Penn Power.

