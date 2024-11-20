Tens of thousands without electricity amid severe storms

PITTSBURGH — As severe thunderstorms pummel the Western Pennsylvania area, thousands of people have lost electricity.
Click here to track the storms with LIVE RADAR.
As of 5:15 p.m., Duquesne Light Company was reporting 21,284 power outages.
Click here for the latest details on today’s SEVERE STORMS.
17,273 power outages were in Allegheny County.
4,048 were in Beaver County.
Butler County was only reporting 3 power outages.
The following communities have the highest number of power outages in Allegheny and Beaver Counties:
- Aliquippa - 574
- Baden - 1,336
- Clinton - 1,509
- Coraopolis 279
- Freedom - 504
- Gibsonia - 4,101
- Hookstown - 230
- Imperial - 662
- McKees Rocks - 810
- Pittsburgh - 7,024
- Sewickley 1,710
- Verona 1,164
As of 5:15 p.m., West Penn Power was reporting power outages in the hundreds. By county, their outages were:
- Allegheny - 26
- Beaver - 126
- Butler - 327
- Lawrence - 209
- Mercer - 103
- Washington 2,864
- Westmoreland - 611
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
Click here to report an outage to West Penn Power.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group