Tens of thousands without electricity amid severe storms

Severe storms, black skies pummel Western Pennsylvania Severe storms hit Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas hard Wednesday afternoon. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — As severe thunderstorms pummel the Western Pennsylvania area, thousands of people have lost electricity.

As of 5:15 p.m., Duquesne Light Company was reporting 21,284 power outages.

17,273 power outages were in Allegheny County.

4,048 were in Beaver County.

Butler County was only reporting 3 power outages.

The following communities have the highest number of power outages in Allegheny and Beaver Counties:

  • Aliquippa - 574
  • Baden - 1,336
  • Clinton - 1,509
  • Coraopolis 279
  • Freedom - 504
  • Gibsonia - 4,101
  • Hookstown - 230
  • Imperial - 662
  • McKees Rocks - 810
  • Pittsburgh - 7,024
  • Sewickley 1,710
  • Verona 1,164

As of 5:15 p.m., West Penn Power was reporting power outages in the hundreds. By county, their outages were:

  • Allegheny - 26
  • Beaver - 126
  • Butler - 327
  • Lawrence - 209
  • Mercer - 103
  • Washington 2,864
  • Westmoreland - 611

