EF0 tornado touched down in Pittsburgh during Wednesday’s storm, NWS says

PITTSBURGH — An EF0 tornado touched down in Pittsburgh during Wednesday’s storm, the National Weather Service says.

The NWS said a weak tornado happened in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Wednesday evening.

More information will be released as crews conduct storm surveys around the area.

UPDATE: Our survey team has confirmed that a weak (EF0) tornado occurred in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh yesterday evening. More details to come. https://t.co/h1IPfsz5Ri — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 21, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group