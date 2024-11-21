Local

EF0 tornado touched down in Pittsburgh during Wednesday’s storm, NWS says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Severe storms, black skies pummel Western Pennsylvania Severe storms hit Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas hard Wednesday afternoon. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — An EF0 tornado touched down in Pittsburgh during Wednesday’s storm, the National Weather Service says.

The NWS said a weak tornado happened in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Wednesday evening.

More information will be released as crews conduct storm surveys around the area.

