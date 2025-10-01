Teryl Austin takes the blame for Steelers busted coverage

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Outside of one play, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a fairly solid defensive performance in their Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers allowed just 21 points, and while they did give up 372 yards to the Vikings, they also created two turnovers, and were just inches from two more, as Minnesota was fortunate to have Jordan Mason’s fumble and James Pierre’s interception both ruled out of bounds on replay review.

Really, any number of one plays tilted the other way could have turned the Steelers’ Croke Park nail-biter into laugher for the home team. But the one that stuck in the craw of the defense after the fact was an 81-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Jordan Addison that came against a busted coverage, giving Minnesota new life when the situation looked nearly hopeless.

Payton Wilson made an incredible play to run down Addison from behind and stave off a touchdown for four more snaps, ticking precious seconds off the clock in Minnesota’s desperation-mode comeback bid.

But for a defense that fancies itself as one of the best in the league, the damage had been done.

