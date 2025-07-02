Thai Tamarind restaurant in Bellevue moving, changes name

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A Bellevue restaurant is moving and undergoing a name change.

Thai Tamarind is moving up the street, from 172 Lincoln Ave. to 513 Lincoln Ave. When the doors to the new space open on July 2, it will do business under a slightly changed name, Thai Tamarind Noodle and Rice.

“We have officially relocated our restaurant and renamed it to better reflect who we are and what we love to serve,” the team behind the restaurant wrote in a post on social media. “This fresh start marks more than just a move, it’s a reflection of our continued growth, our passion for Thai cuisine and our dedication to serving you even better. The new name, Thai Tamarind Noodle and Rice, celebrates the heart of our menu, authentic, comforting Thai dishes centered around the bold flavors of noodle and rice that our customers know and love. Our new space has been thoughtfully designed to create a warm, welcoming and more comfortable dining experience. From a cozy atmosphere to improved service flow and better accessibility, we believe you’ll feel right at home the moment you walk through the door.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group