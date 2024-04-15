Then there were two; Penguins Game 81 vs. Predators

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

It’s the final home game of the regular season Monday for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they host the Nashville Predators. Or will it be the final home game of the spring?

With just two games remaining – there is one on the road Wednesday against the New York Islanders – the Penguins (37-31-12) can’t fully control whether they make the playoffs. They can only win and hope the few teams ahead of them falter.

The Predators (47-29-5) have clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference and will be closing out their regular season.

