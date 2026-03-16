Therapy dog Zion helps Canon-McMillan 2nd graders with their reading skills

Students in the Canon-McMillan School District had a special guest during reading class.

Zion, a great Pyrenees mix, is a therapy dog that listens to second graders read aloud.

Zion visits every other week to help kids with their reading skills.

“The kids are very excited to read to Zion,” second-grade teacher Jennifer Weiss said. “I had a little girl practice her book all week long just to be able to read fluently to the dog when she came.”

Officials say Zion is part of the Pets in the Classroom program, which aligns with Canon-McMillan’s literacy goals.

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