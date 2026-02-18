Local

These are the brackets for men’s hockey semifinals at the Winter Olympics

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Finland's Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Finland and Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP)
After an incredible day of men’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the semifinals are set.

After an intense quarterfinal round — three games of which were decided in overtime — the semifinalists are Slovakia, Finland, Canada and the United States.

Canada will face Finland at 10:40 a.m. Friday and the United States will take on Slovakia at 3:10 p.m.

The gold medal game is set for Sunday at 8:10 a.m.

