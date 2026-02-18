These are the brackets for men’s hockey semifinals at the Winter Olympics

After an incredible day of men’s hockey at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the semifinals are set.

After an intense quarterfinal round — three games of which were decided in overtime — the semifinalists are Slovakia, Finland, Canada and the United States.

Canada will face Finland at 10:40 a.m. Friday and the United States will take on Slovakia at 3:10 p.m.

The gold medal game is set for Sunday at 8:10 a.m.

