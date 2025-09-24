Thick fog Wednesday morning, rain returns in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Fog will slow the start to your day again on Wednesday, making it tough to see in some areas.

Use low beam headlights in thick fog and allow some extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

Rain returns mid-afternoon, and you’ll need the umbrella through most of the evening. A few pockets of heavy rain are likely, and a rumble of thunder is also possible. Rain will continue off and on through early Thursday with an additional .75″ to 1″ likely in many spots.

