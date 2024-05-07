Third annual hockey tournament raises over $3,000 for AHN Burn Center

PITTSBURGH — The third annual Burn Hockey Tournament was hosted April 13 between the It’s All About the Warrior Foundation Warthogs, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh Fire Hockey Club and Pittsburgh Icemen ice hockey teams.

The annual game is held to raise money for the AHN West Penn Hospital Burn Center. This year, over $3,000 was raised to benefit the AHN’s pediatric Burn Summer Camp held in early June.

Representatives from each organization visited AHN West Penn Hospital Monday to present the check to hospital staff and to tour the Burn Unit. Players also had the opportunity to meet Dominic Mansmann, a current Burn Center patient at West Penn and an ice hockey player.

