‘This can’t be happening again’: Oakdale salon damaged by flooding

OAKDALE, Pa. — It’s the second time in three years that Myssie Secrist’s Oakdale business, Salon Mysstique, has flooded after intense rainfall.

“This can’t be happening again. We came back better and we will do it again this time,” Secrist told Channel 11.

She left work around 6 p.m. when the rain was picking up.

Within hours, she saw pictures on social media of cars trapped in high water on Union Avenue, and flood water almost reaching her windows.

In Oakdale alone, swift water rescue helped nine people from their cars and homes.

This morning, she didn’t know what to expect.

“Just a lot of sludge. Not so much the water, but muddiness. Our goal now is to get it cleaned up and get everything disinfected and back open again soon,” she added.

Outside of her business, clean-up crews and firefighters were spread around town, releasing water from basements and cleaning up the muddy mess left on the street.

Crews from nearby Findlay Township came to Oakdale to offer their help.

“We always try to come out and help out in bad times. Our boss reached out to us last night and said, we are going to gather our crews, and do storm clean up,” a Findlay Township mechanic said.

For Myssie, she’s hopeful to have her salon back opened in a week, and is thankful for the extra helping hands.

“They’re rockstars. They were out here all night, then first thing this morning. They’re volunteer, so hopefully, the community will give back to them because they don’t have to do it but they choose to,” Secrist said.

