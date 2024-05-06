This home overlooking the St. Clair Country Club is for sale for over $2.5M (photos)

A home in Upper St. Clair is currently for sale for $2.55 million.

The home is located at 1545 Hastings Mill and is listed for sale with Barbara Baker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It is situated along the sixth hole of the St. Clair Country Club golf course and offers views of the front nine holes.

The home, built in 2013, has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It features high ceilings and an open floor plan. There are five fireplaces throughout, in the kitchen, family room and owners suites, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows. There are owners suite options on both the first and second floors.

