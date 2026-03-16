Thousands in Allegheny County remain in the dark three days after windstorm

BEN AVON, Pa. — Thousands of people in Allegheny County are on their third day without power, and frustration is growing as temperatures drop and rain turns to snow.

Getting the lights back on has been a challenge for utility crews who couldn’t work during Sunday’s dangerous wind gusts.

Click here for the latest power outage numbers.

In Ben Avon, Shannon Theiroff says she heard the trees around her home creaking Friday night before the lights went out.

“It was just crazy, just wind blowing everywhere,” Shannon Thieroff tells Channel 11. “I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like that before.”

She came outside to find a tree twisted in wires and the long wait for power to come back on.

“It was a little stressful yesterday,” Theiroff said. “They started sending messages - it will be here by noon, it will be here by 4 p.m., it will be here by 8 p.m., it will be here by 10 p.m.”

Despite all the damage, Duquesne Light got the job done.

“I’m actually surprised because we still have trees on wires, but I have power!”

Just down the road on Church and Ridge Avenues, a massive tree came down, smashing through a family’s fence. The trunk was so large it had to be hoisted up with a crane! We heard the buzz of chainsaws all day as the mess left behind was cleaned up all around Allegheny County.

In Plum, caution tape blocked roads that were forced to close when utility poles came down across them. In Whitehall, a massive evergreen came down just missing a house and power lines. And in the city, the gusts were so dangerous that a family’s swing set was toppled over and destroyed.

Families tell us they’re just grateful to see Duquesne Light trucks outside their front doors.

“They are my heroes today, so I’m so thankful they’re here and getting things taken care of,” Theiroff added.

Duquesne Light says they hope to have power restored for the vast majority of customers by 10 p.m. Monday.

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