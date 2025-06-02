Thousands march through Downtown Pittsburgh in celebration of Pride 2025

PITTSBURGH — Thousands marched through Downtown Pittsburgh in celebration of Pride.

Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh transformed into every color of the rainbow as the Pride Parade stepped off at noon on Sunday.

This was Erin Robinson’s first time at Pittsburgh Pride. She met her support system in State College, which she said changed her life.

“The biggest thing the LGBT community does is we help give each other resources,” said Robinson.

Pride marched across the Andy Warhol Bridge, into Allegheny Commons Park, where 300 vendors were there to pitch into the celebration.

Organizers say Pittsburgh Pride represents resilience, after many corporate sponsors pulled out amid the current political climate. The community said they are sticking together to uplift one another.

