Thousands participate in annual walk supporting UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of UPMC Children’s Hospital supporters came out Saturday in support of the Walk for Children’s fundraising event.

Walkers stepped off from Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park.

We caught up with one mother, who said her daughter suddenly found herself paralyzed.

“She woke up from a nap, and she couldn’t sit up on her own; she couldn’t lift her arms up any further than her shoulder,“ Destiny Boone said. ”So we ended up taking her to our local hospital and they life-flighted her to Pittsburgh at Children’s.”

The little girl is now able to walk with some help after treatment at the hospital.

The event has raised nearly $9 million in support of pediatric health since 2016.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group