Thousands participate in record-setting 2025 Anthrocon Parade in Pittsburgh

Thousands of people attended the 2025 Anthrocon Parade in Pittsburgh.

The fursuit parade was held outside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Organizers said more than 5,000 people lined 10th Street for the record-setting event.

The event gives participants a chance to show off their best full costumes.

Furries said they feel welcome in Pittsburgh and enjoy being here for the annual event.

“I really love being a furry. It’s really fun and Pittsburgh is super welcoming. I love this city,” said Ivy Haven.

People from around the community enjoy coming to the parade.

“It’s just fun to see everybody dressed up. The costumes and the furries are exciting,” said a woman from Brentwood who has been attending the parade as a spectator for about five years.

Anthrocon wraps up on Sunday.

