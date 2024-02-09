Three local school districts getting electric school buses

PITTSBURGH — Three school districts in southwestern Pennsylvania are getting new electric school buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pittsburgh Public Schools: 45 buses

Laurel Highlands School District: 15 buses

New Castle Area School District: 15 buses

The goal of the new buses is to help improve air quality around schools and students.

“Pittsburgh students can breathe a little easier as they ride to school each day, and families can enjoy cleaner air walking in their neighborhoods and playing in city parks,” said Vanessa Lynch of Mom’s Clean Air Force.

It’s estimated that electric buses produce 23 tons less of greenhouse gas emissions than a typical diesel school bus.

