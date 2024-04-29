2 winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets to split $138K jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Two winning Treasure Hunt tickets from April 26 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $138,457. The two winning tickets were sold in Butler County and Philadelphia.

According to a press release, both jackpot winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn. The winning ticket in Butler County was sold at a Speedway and the other winning ticket in Philadelphia was sold at a BP/Dunkin’ Donuts.

More than 49,100 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in Friday’s drawing. Players are told to check every ticket, every time.

Winners are not known until their prizes are claimed and the tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have a year to claim their prize.

To learn more, check out the PA Lottery website. Players must be 18 or older. Call 1-800-GAMBLER for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group