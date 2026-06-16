Three men wanted by local police as part of Romanian organized crime group

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — Police say three men who are part of a Romanian organized crime group are behind credit and debit card thefts from lockers at a local YMCA.

There are now warrants for the arrests of Robert Amza, Florin Costache and Mihai Andrei.

Franklin Park Police say they’ve been working with law enforcement partners around the country for months to identify the men who they say stole credit and debit cards from locked gym lockers at this Franklin Park YMCA in December, leaving the locks perfectly intact.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 6, where police say the three men spent thousands of dollars on someone else’s dime and the other crimes they’ve been able to connect them to.

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