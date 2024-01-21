Three years after Allegheny County woman disappears, police renew efforts to find her

Three years after a Shaler Township woman disappeared, police are renewing efforts to locate her.

Janet Walsh was 70 years old when she was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Walsh left behind all of her possessions, including her cellphone, at her residence, according to a news release from Shaler Township and Allegheny County police.

Her vehicle, a silver 2018 Chevrolet Trax, Pennsylvania Plate #KTW6007, has never been located.

Walsh’s vehicle was possibly seen Conneaut Lake area shortly after her disappearance, though this is not confirmed, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

