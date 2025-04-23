THURSDAY AM: Have you received an unexpected package? It may be a brushing scam

PITTSBURGH — People in Pittsburgh are getting random packages in the mail.

And if it happens to you, you’re probably caught up in a so-called brushing scam.

“I opened it. And yeah, it was a bit of a surprise,” one person told Channel 11.

Thursday on Channel 11 Morning News at 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the steps you should take immediately if you find one on your doorstep.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group