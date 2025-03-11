Tiger Woods undergoes ‘minimally-invasive’ surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

Tiger Woods announced he underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

In an update shared on social media, Woods said the surgery on his left Achilles tendon was “minimally-invasive” and “went smoothly.”

Woods said his focus is now on rehab and recovery.

He did not share how long his recovery is expected to take or the severity of the rupture.

Per NBC Sports, the timeline for recovery has varied among professional athletes. Basketball player Kobe Bryant missed eight months of action, while Kevin Durant was out for 18 months. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice 77 days after his injury during the Jets’ 2023 season opener.

NBC says even the most aggressive of timelines would result in Woods missing the Masters. It also puts his ability to play at the 125th U.S. Open in Oakmont in question.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group