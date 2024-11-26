‘Tired of hearing them every night’: Lower Burrell man accused of shooting at neighbor through wall

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Lower Burrell man is facing charges after police said he shot at his neighbor through their shared wall.

The criminal complaint said shooting happened on Arnold Avenue on Nov. 23 just before 1 a.m.

The caller said their neighbor was shooting at them through the wall and she was scared they were going to start shooting again.

The neighbor, identified as Khalil Pryor, started banging on the wall and yelling at them, the complaint said.

The caller told police Pryor then went to the front door and began banging on it, yelling at them to come out. When they didn’t, he went back to his apartment and started yelling again.

The man inside was sitting in the bathroom when he heard a gunshot, the complaint said. The bullet went through the shower wall, over his head and into the medicine cabinet. Detectives later found it came within a foot of hitting him in the head.

The complaint said that while Pryor was being taken into custody, he told police, “I’m tired of hearing them every night,” and said they scream and yell every night. He also told police where the gun was.

During a search warrant, police found several spots on the drywall where a pistol was pushed hard enough against it to leave a mark inside Pryor’s apartment. There were also two holes in the wall.

Pryor is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and simple assault.

