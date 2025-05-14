Toastique to debut first PA location in Mt. Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Gourmet toast and juice bar Toastique will open its first Pennsylvania location in Mt. Lebanon on June 7.

The eatery is being brought to Pittsburgh by husband-wife duo Brad and Chrissy Sileo, their first venture into the restaurant industry. Upper Saint Clair natives, the duo chose the 700 Washington Road space for multiple reasons, both the proximity to their home and the placement on Mt. Lebanon’s main uptown strip.

“It’s a fast-growing franchise and Pittsburgh isn’t often known for being where the big new concepts come first,” Brad Sileo said. “We started thinking about the areas in Pittsburgh where it would work, where they’re ready to move to not be 10 years behind everybody else in the country and really Mt. Lebanon and this area is the perfect spot.”

Chrissy Sileo also has a background as a yoga instructor, which she said gave her insights to the South Hills demographic focused on healthy eating.

