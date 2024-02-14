TODAY AT 530: Xylazine is surging in Pittsburgh, the next deadly drug could be here by summer

PITTSBURGH — First, it was heroin, then fentanyl, and now it’s Xylazine -- a powerful animal tranquilizer also known as “Tranq.”

It’s exploding in the Pittsburgh area and it’s killing the people who take it.

Today on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m. - Channel 11′s Amy Hudak found out more about the deadly chemical being peddled into our communities, what we could see next and a warning the FBI wants everyone to hear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group