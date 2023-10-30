Local

TONIGHT ON 11 AT 11: Union pay hikes and your wallet

By WPXI.com News Staff

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Thousands of American workers take to the picket lines -- from the transportation industry to hospitality and healthcare.

At least 453,000 have participated in more than 300 strikes this year. Many of those unions have asked for and some have received multiyear pay hikes, totaling anywhere from 18% to 32%.

But will those union demands mean you’ll be paying more? Channel 11 anchor Katherine Amenta separates fact from fiction, tonight at 11:15 p.m. on 11 at 11.

