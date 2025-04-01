Top 5 banks in Pennsylvania for customer satisfaction: J.D. Power

PITTSBURGH — Can’t get no satisfaction? A new study says that the tide is turning as retail banks step up efforts to better serve customers.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) gets the top ranking from customers in Pennsylvania, but the state’s — and Pittsburgh’s — largest bank is scoring high in some surprising markets as its footprint spreads.

According to J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, Chase was No. 1 with a score of 707 in the Keystone State. Huntington National Bank was second at 689, Dollar Bank was third at 687 and S&T Bancorp ranked fourth at 676. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. was fifth with a score of 673.

There were big shifts in Pennsylvania’s top five compared with the 2024 study. Last year, Huntington was in first place, Chase was second, PNC ranked third and Bank of America and Citizens tied for fifth place. Chase, which scored 662 in 2024, picked up 45 points. Although PNC added 22 points year-over year, it dropped in the standings.

©2025 Cox Media Group