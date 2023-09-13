Tractor-trailer blocks Upper St. Clair road for hours; power out for some in area

A tractor-trailer is stuck under utility wires in Upper St. Clair, causing a road to close for hours.

Painters Run Road at Robb Hollow Road have been blocked since it happened around 12:20 a.m.

About 200 people in the area are without electricity, according to West Penn Power.

At last check, Upper St. Clair police told Channel 11 the road remains closed.

