Tractor-trailer blocks Upper St. Clair road for hours; power out for some in area

By WPXI.com News Staff

Road closed A tractor-trailer has the area closed at Painters Run Road and Robb Hollow Road in Upper St. Clair.

A tractor-trailer is stuck under utility wires in Upper St. Clair, causing a road to close for hours.

Painters Run Road at Robb Hollow Road have been blocked since it happened around 12:20 a.m.

About 200 people in the area are without electricity, according to West Penn Power.

At last check, Upper St. Clair police told Channel 11 the road remains closed.

Check back with us through 7 a.m. for updates on this developing story.

