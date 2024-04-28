Courtland Sutton Trade Remains Possible for Steelers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

For the last two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Courtland Sutton have been linked in some trade rumors. On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler reported that Pittsburgh was a team to watch for Sutton. And those talks could continue to ramp up after the NFL Draft.

“Denver has received several trade calls on him but haven’t planned to trade him. Pittsburgh could be a team to watch here,” he wrote.

But now, on Saturday, the Steelers have their slot receiver and WR3 in Roman Wilson. But they could still use a bigger body that plays outside. The most prominent person to look towards? Sutton. He would be able to solve that, and Pittsburgh could potentially acquire him for their fourth-round pick as it is to round out their wide receivers. If they want to address wide receiver fully, Sutton might be the way to do it.

