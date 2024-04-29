Police incident underway in Ligonier, residents asked to avoid the area

LIGONIER, Pa. — A police investigation is underway in Ligonier.

Authorities say they are responding to an incident happening on Gravel Hill Road between Settler Road and Old Forbes Road.

Firefighters are currently blocking off the roads.

Investigators say police have been in the area since 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Ligonier Valley Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

