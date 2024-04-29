Local

Police incident underway in Ligonier, residents asked to avoid the area

By WPXI.com News Staff

Police incident underway in Ligonier, residents asked to avoid the area A police investigation is underway in Ligonier.

By WPXI.com News Staff

LIGONIER, Pa. — A police investigation is underway in Ligonier.

Authorities say they are responding to an incident happening on Gravel Hill Road between Settler Road and Old Forbes Road.

Firefighters are currently blocking off the roads.

Investigators say police have been in the area since 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Ligonier Valley Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer
  • Candace Parker, 3-time WNBA champion, 2-time MVP, announces retirement
  • Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember former Clairton football star 5 years after his murder
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read