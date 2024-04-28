17-year-old graduates with master’s degree from University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A local teenager just earned his second degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 first told you about Monroeville native RJ Krishnaswamy in 2023, when he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics from Pitt’s Frederick Honors College at the age of 16.

After his 2023 graduation, RJ told us he was moving on to his master’s degree.

RJ, now 17, walked across the stage again this weekend with a master’s degree in computer science.

RJ was only 13 when he graduated high school and has also earned two associate degrees from CCAC.

