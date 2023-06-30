Tractor-trailer crash on PA Turnpike affecting traffic

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down the westbound lanes near Irwin in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened near the Irwin exit, where a tractor-trailer is on its side. All westbound lanes are closed between exits 67 and 57.

Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-76 PA Turnpike westbound between Exit 67 - US 30 and Exit 57 - US 22 affecting all lanes — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) June 30, 2023

The crash, which involves at least one tractor-trailer, happened around 5:48 a.m. It’s not clear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

