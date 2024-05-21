2 teens critically injured in Stowe Township shooting

Two teens were critically injured in a late-night shooting in Stowe Township.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a house in the 900 block of 7th Street.

First responders found the teens — a boy and girl — who were on the porch when someone opened fire.

They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

