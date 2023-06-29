Fayette County man asks dad to borrow gun to ‘take out’ his mom, prompting SWAT response, police say

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For neighbors living on Frederick Street in Rostraver Township, Thursday afternoon was much different than Wednesday.

“It was interesting,” said Ruth Callaway. “I thought I was watching SWAT!”

Callaway lives right across the street from the home where police say Joseph Krosoff hid from investigators for more than six hours.

Callaway said before this, she’s never had any issues with him as a neighbor.

“I know he had a lot of problems, but he was okay. He didn’t bother anybody,” Callaway said.

State police say this all started when Krosoff texted his dad asking to borrow his gun. They say he told his dad he wanted the gun to “take out” his mom.

Troopers say he showed up at his dad’s house, where the two fought. Krosoff allegedly put his dad in a headlock, took the gun, and ran off to the Frederick Street home.

“We were able to make contact with the mother and make sure she was in a safe location, that way she would not be harmed,” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi of the Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police brought in heavy machines, drones, and negotiators, got Krosoff out of the home, and arrested him.

“I was shocked,” Callaway said. “I really was, because his mom did everything for him.”

Callaway is thankful no one was hurt. So are the police.

“These incidents can dramatically spike up in the course of a few seconds,” Gagliardi said. “That’s why we always make sure to do the right thing, per protocol, in a safe manner, and that’s the outcome we like to see.”

Krosoff is being held in the Fayette County Prison. He has a hearing date set for July 11.

