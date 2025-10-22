Tractor-trailer fire shuts down inbound I-79 in Allegheny County

A tractor-trailer fire closed the inbound lanes of I-79 in Allegheny County on Wednesday morning.

The truck fire happened near the on-ramp from Warrendale Bayne Road at the Warrendale interchange.

Both lanes were initially closed, but one has since reopened.

Traffic appears to be backed up past the exit to the Turnpike.

PennDOT said drivers should consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

