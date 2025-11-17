Tractor-trailer left partially down embankment after crash in Fayette County

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer was left partially down an embankment after a crash in Fayette County on Monday.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Route 119, between the Walnut Hill Road and McClelland Road exits, in South Union Township.

Channel 11 crews saw a tractor-trailer that appeared to have driven off the roadway and down an embankment.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers say no one was injured.

