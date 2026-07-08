Traffic changes in place on South Braddock Avenue ahead of Parkway East closure

PennDOT has announced traffic changes along South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood and Swissvale Borough ahead of the Parkway East Closure for the Commercial Street Bridge replacement.

The traffic changes were implemented to help with the flow of traffic along the detour route and allow crews to continue working on the bridge.

The Parkway East between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Exit 77 is scheduled to be closed for 25 days, from July 10 through Aug. 3.

South Braddock Avenue is now following the following traffic configuration around the clock through early August:

Southbound South Braddock Avenue has been reduced to a single-lane of traffic between Allenby Avenue and Monongahela Avenue.

Northbound South Braddock Avenue has two lanes of traffic between Monongahela Avenue and Allenby Avenue.

The off-ramp from westbound Parkway East to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) will follow the following configuration through early August:

The left-hand lane at the end of the ramp will continue to allow traffic to turn left onto southbound South Braddock Avenue.

The right-hand lane will only allow traffic to turn right onto northbound South Braddock Avenue. No left turns will be permitted from the right-hand lane.

The $100 million I-376 (Parkway East) betterment project involves resurfacing the interstate and interchange ramps. This work spans from the beginning of the Commercial Street Bridge in Edgewood Borough to the Monroeville (Exit 80) interchange in the Municipality of Monroeville. The project also includes bridge preservation for 20 structures, which entails painting, approach slab replacement, concrete repairs and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Extensive drainage updates and a full concrete median barrier replacement are also part of the overall project. Safety improvements, including a full highway lighting replacement from the Edgewood (Exit 77) to the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges, are included. Drivers can expect overnight and weekend lane restrictions on I-376, as well as short-term and long-term full closures of the interchange ramps during the project.

The overall project is anticipated to conclude in the late fall of 2027.

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