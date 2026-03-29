Trailer carrying shell casings catches fire along PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County, officials say

A vehicle fire disrupted traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.
Emergency crews were called to mile marker 76.4 of westbound I-76 near New Stanton at 4:46 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says.
A tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying shell casings, the supervisor says.
Our crew on scene saw a severely burned trailer on the highway’s shoulder.
No injuries were reported.
The right lane of westbound I-76 was temporarily blocked while crews removed the trailer. It has since reopened.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group