Trailer carrying shell casings catches fire along PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County, officials say

A vehicle fire disrupted traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Emergency crews were called to mile marker 76.4 of westbound I-76 near New Stanton at 4:46 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says.

A tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying shell casings, the supervisor says.

Our crew on scene saw a severely burned trailer on the highway’s shoulder.

No injuries were reported.

The right lane of westbound I-76 was temporarily blocked while crews removed the trailer. It has since reopened.

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