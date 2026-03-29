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Trailer carrying shell casings catches fire along PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County, officials say

By WPXI.com News Staff
Trailer carrying shell casings catches fire along PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County, officials say
By WPXI.com News Staff

A vehicle fire disrupted traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Emergency crews were called to mile marker 76.4 of westbound I-76 near New Stanton at 4:46 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says.

A tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying shell casings, the supervisor says.

Our crew on scene saw a severely burned trailer on the highway’s shoulder.

No injuries were reported.

The right lane of westbound I-76 was temporarily blocked while crews removed the trailer. It has since reopened.

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