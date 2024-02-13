Treasury Secretary visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday to discuss health care, small businesses

PITTSBURGH — Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to lower health care costs and support small businesses.

Yellen will tour the Skin Cancer Center at Allegheny Health Network West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield followed by a roundtable discussion on health care economy.

She will also deliver remarks on the administration’s economic plan.

Yellen will be joined by Congresswoman Summer Lee and several physicians and officials from Allegheny Health Network and its parent company Highmark Health.

