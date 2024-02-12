Woman, 20, murdered in apartment; Neighbors say 1-year-old baby was there

BALDWIN BOROUGH, Pa. — A 20-year-old woman found murdered in her Baldwin apartment Friday has been identified by the medical examiner as Ramiah Griffin.

Channel 11 went back to the crime scene on Youngridge Drive in Baldwin on Monday and talked to several neighbors who say they’re feeling a mix of emotions from sadness to fear and even anger over Ramiah Griffin’s murder.

Multiple neighbors tell Channel 11, homicide detectives said Griffin was shot 12 times, likely around 3 a.m. That was the only time neighbors said anyone reported hearing the sound of gunshots. Most of the neighbors we talked to say they didn’t hear a thing, despite how close the units are.

“It’s scary because she’s the same age as me,” neighbor Lauren Malobiski said.

“It’s tragic, it’s horrible, it’s disgusting,” Victoria Lloyd added.

Multiple neighbors also shared that homicide detectives did not discover Griffin’s body until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, adding that Griffin’s 1-year-old daughter was in the apartment with her mom’s body, for more than 13 hours. One neighbor, who was in tears, told Channel 11 off-camera that she heard a baby crying for a long time and had an eerie feeling about it.

“Just the baby being down there,” Lloyd said. “That’s horrible to think. They had to have known the baby was there.”

Neighbors also shared something they witnessed as evidence was being collected and pictures were taken at the crime scene in and around that ground-level apartment.

“The screen was busted on the window,” Malobiski said. “‘None of it is making sense.’ That’s what I kept hearing them saying. ‘It doesn’t add up, it doesn’t add up, nothing is making sense.’”

“She was our age and it’s horrible there are people in this world who can do stuff like that and be fine,” Lloyd added.

Allegheny County Police are asking for people to come forward with tips. You can call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

