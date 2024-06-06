Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces

Triangle Tech has been around for 80 years, but on Wednesday, students and employees found out the school will close for good.

There are two campuses in the Pittsburgh region — one in the North Side and one in Greensburg, along with four other locations across the state.

About 20 positions of the school’s remaining 110 staff members will be immediately affected.

As for students, a statement was released overnight, reading in part, “All remaining students will graduate with Associate in Specialized Technology degrees in their chosen fields through June 2025.”

